OnTrack housing in question after DHS investigation

Medford, Ore. – OnTrack, a Medford based rehab organization that has been the target of recent investigations and reviews, is transferring seven teens out their “teen facility” after an unscheduled investigation by the Department of Human Services. NBC5 News is working now to confirm if there have been more removals and/or transfers with regards to the organization’s treatment and crisis housing.
NBC5 News received an email addressed to a group of OnTrack employees from Tonia Moro, a current board member for OnTrack.
Moro wrote the surprise DHS investigation reported “some concerns” with the teen program facility which she attributed to recent extreme weather and deferred maintenance. “Because the repairs would take some time and in order to address some of that deferred maintenance which would also potentially be disruptive to the program, we decided to move the program.”
According to the email, the teens were moved to the “Allen House” on West Main, where DHS was scheduled to do a walk-through.
NBC5 News has received unconfirmed reports of safety risks to children living in OnTrack housing. We’re also working to confirm reports that at least 20 families are being transferred out of treatment and crisis housing due to unscheduled investigations by DHS employees.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.