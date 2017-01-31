OnTrack issues proposed corrective action plan

Medford, Ore. – Medford-based addiction treatment service OnTrack has hired a new interim Executive Director and submitted their “corrective action plan” in the wake of numerous investigation into OnTrack housing.
Dr. Kerri Hecox, a family practice specialist, has been hired to replace Rita Sullivan, who was put on administrative leave last fall. Board president Jim Maize emphasized Sullivan was “not fired”, but she is not expected to return in her executive capacity in the agency.
OnTrack said Hecox will work with former OnTrack board members to restructure the agency.
OnTrack board chairman Jim Maize said, ““OnTrack will continue to make significant investments in our programs so we can continue to serve children, families and those involved in the criminal justice system in our community who are suffering from drug and alcohol addiction,”
According to OnTrack, they’re working on fixing crisis housing apartment after a surprise DHS investigation found “serious safety risks to children.”
DHS directed OnTrack to submit a corrective action plan following the investigation detailing how they intend to fix the numerous issues with OnTrack housing.
A proposed corrective action plan addressed to Deputy Director of DHS Dr. Reginald Richardson outlined what OnTrack executives plan to do in order to address DHS concerns.
According to the letter, OnTrack housing on 11th and 12th Streets will be remodeled at an estimated cost of $250,000.
OnTrack also requested their contract with DHS be changed to require only 16 housing units be available, instead of 18.
Officials with OnTrack admit “It is clear that staff are no providing 24/7 supervision in the housing crisis program, as required by the SPRF Contract.” An Oregon Health Authority investigation found one staff member who claimed she slept on the job.
To address the staffing issues, OnTrack said they will hire four new staff members.
OnTrack said they’re also working to make sure background checks on employees are completed and approved.