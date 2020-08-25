Home
OnTrack Rogue Valley to house more patients soon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — OnTrack Rogue Valley is opening a new residential services location.

The organization is an addiction recovery center.

The new facility will be located in Hugo.

The communications director says the larger residential treatment center will increase the number of treatment beds they currently have.

Right now the facility in Grants Pass can house 10 people. The new facility will sleep 16.

They hope by 2021, they will be able to have a total of 24 beds.

“The community really needs this service and we need as many extra treatment beds as we can possibly get,” Eddie Wallace, Communications Director said.

Wallace says the need for additional beds is extremely important considering wait times for their centers can be up to 7 months.

He says the Grants Pass location will close down and the new location will open in the middle of September.

