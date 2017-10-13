OnTrack surrenders license for teen residential program

Medford, Ore. — Medford’s largest addiction recovery organization is surrendering its license to operate a residential program for clients under 18. The move is part of an agreement between OnTrack, DHS, and the Oregon Health Authority. OnTrack has agreed to relinquish its license to admit clients under the age of 18 into its residential programs… But will remain certified by
“OnTrack has agreed to relinquish its license to admit clients under the age of 18 into its residential programs,” Executive Director Dr. Alan Ledford told us by phone, “but will remain certified by OHA to provide care and services in the home program.”
OnTrack’s new executive director can’t say more than what’s explicitly outlined in the agreement, but Dr. Ledford says it speaks for itself.
“OnTrack’s surrendering of its license is voluntary and without admission of wrongdoing on the part of OnTrack,” Ledford reads.
Back in January the Department of Human Services placed a suspension on all new referrals to OnTrack’s programs, including the residential teen program and the facility for mom’s and their children, known as the HOME program. Some of the concerns outlined then, were of inadequate heating, water leaking through the walls, ceiling, and floors, and black mold throughout the building.
OnTrack denies the allegations in both the DHS’ and OHA’s notices of intent to revoke its license, but doesn’t deny the agencies acted reasonably.
“The parties agree that DHS and OHA had a reasonable and good faith basis to investigate the allegations set forth in DHS’ notice of intent to revoke, and OHA’s order imposing conditions,” Ledford adds.
It’s not all bad news for the addiction recovery organization though. The recently signed agreement allows OnTrack to begin accepting mom’s back into its HOME program, a facility where major renovations took place earlier this year. OnTrack hasn’t started admitting any new clients into the program yet, but the new executive director says there’s certainly a need.
And while OnTrack can’t operate a residential teen program right now, it can and will still offer services for teens needing treatment during the day. An application for a new certificate at the location they moved teens to after the DHS inspection, is pending.
Meanwhile, the agreement also states that former executive director Rita Sullivan shall have no involvement with OnTrack in any capacity: paid, unpaid, or otherwise.