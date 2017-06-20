OnTrack unveils renovated mom’s program facility

Medford, Ore. – OnTrack’s mom’s program says it’s made huge strides since a state investigator found several areas of non-compliance earlier this year.
The violations were bad enough the state barred the program from accepting new clients.
Now, OnTrack says it’s done what it needs to start helping the community again.
Monday, it opened up its new, improved space for the community to see.
OnTrack youth leader Tyrone McDonald said, “Every single room has been upgraded, every single wall, all the bathrooms, not just new paint, but new equipment, new bedding, new everything.”
A newly renovated home may mean a new beginning for the OnTrack mom’s program.
“It’s important to us, because this program is important to the community,” McDonald added. “The mothers need our programs, the youth need our programs. Everybody in the community has a demand for our programs.”
The program–which serves mothers recovering from addiction and their children–was forced to stop accepting clients after an inspection revealed several areas of non-compliance, many of which involved safety.
Workers say those issues are now behind them. “We are going forward with a new, positive attitude, addressing our concerns head on with an open door policy,” McDonald said.
Now, the participants who have received a second chance at life from OnTrack hope the community–and the state–will give Medford’s largest drug and alcohol rehabilitation program the same opportunity.
Former client Lisa Breyett-Dawson said, “I always knew when I was ready, they were ready for me and it’s always been a life-saving place for me. Words can’t explain what OnTrack means to me.”