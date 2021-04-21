Home
Open burning may resume before closing season in Klamath Falls area

Open burning may resume before closing season in Klamath Falls area

Local News , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — If you live in Klamath Falls, you might experience lower air quality this weekend.

Outdoor burning in Klamath Falls may resume Saturday and Sunday mornings, Klamath County public health announced Wednesday.

KCPH said weather conditions over the weekend will favor open burning but it says it’ll monitor the situation.

Officials said burning may happen from 8:00 a.m. until noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the region is not allowing open burns right now due to dry conditions.

Contact your local fire department for the rules in your area or visit http://airquality.klamathcounty.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »