Open enrollment starts for annual Rogue Valley Growers Market

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is ringing in the New Year by opening vendor enrollment for its 36th season.

On January 1, 2023, open enrollment began for new vendor applicants for the outdoor market, which kicks off on March 2. The application window is open until February 15.

“RVGCM believes it is important to make community connections between Rogue Valley residents and our sustainable farmers, makers, craft persons, and local purveyors of artisan foods,” the market said. “If your business is in Jackson, Josephine, and/or Siskiyou Counties, we encourage to not miss the 2023 season application process!”

While applications from growers, farmers, and ranchers are accepted throughout the season, crafters and artisan food producers must follow the open enrollment time frame.

To get started, visit http://www.rvgrowersmarket.com and click the drop-down menu that says “become a vendor.”