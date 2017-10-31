Home
Opening arguments made in rail yard murder trial

Opening arguments made in rail yard murder trial

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Opening arguments are made in the trial of a Klamath Falls man charged with shooting and killing his supervisor.

Officer Michael Benson was the first on scene at the Laverne Avenue rail yard after the shooting in April of 2014.

Benson says defendant James Forshee admitted to shooting and killing his supervisor, Emery Connor, as Forshee was being taken into custody.

“And I’ll quote off my police report,” Benson recalled  “He said, quote, ‘I shot the guy’.”

Connor was shot multiple times in the chest and head.

The shooting may have been sparked when Forshee was disciplined for a forklift safety violation.

Prosecutor David Schutt told jurors that Forshee had been planning the murder for at least 6 days – taking a taxi to work, and giving away his pets.

“He gets rid of the dogs,” Schutt said. “He gives them back to the person that gave them to him.  He gets his gun, and he loads it.  He actually gets ear plugs.”

Officer Benson testified that Forshee was calm and cooperative during his arrest.

Defense attorney Michael Bertholf is arguing that Forshee was acting under ‘extreme emotional disturbance’.

Bertholf questioned Benson, saying, “The question is, you have no clue as to whether Mister Forshee was acting normal, or abnormal.”

The jury trial could possibly extend into next week.

The trial is scheduled for eight days, and is being heard by a panel of 14 jurors.

Members of the jury have not been told which two are serving as alternates.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".

When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics