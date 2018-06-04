Opening day delays for Hobby Lobby, Ashley Furniture

MEDFORD, Ore.– Months after NBC5 News broke the story that Hobby Lobby was coming to the Rogue Valley and Ashley Furniture was moving, construction and red tape is delaying the stores’ openings.
Memorial Day Weekend was supposed to be the opening date for Ashley Furniture’s new store. However, construction is still going on and opening day has been pushed back.
While it would have been nice to open on time, CEO Brent Loogman says construction crews are making sure everything is perfect.
“It’s gonna happen, we’re running for home base right now in the sense of the construction phase of it,” he said. “Our intent is to be over there as soon as they have it ready for us.”
Project developers say Hobby Lobby has been delayed due to the permitting process.
No new date has been given for when either store expects to open.
