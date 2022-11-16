Ashland ice rink’s opening day delayed

ASHLAND, Ore. – The seasonal ice rink in Ashland won’t open on time this year.

The City of Ashland said due to warm daytime temperatures, the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink will not open as scheduled. The first day of operation was supposed to be Saturday, November 19.

It’s not known when the rink will open for the 2022-2023 season.

As we wait for colder weather, Ashland Parks and Recreation and the City of Ashland are still planning on holding holiday celebrations, including:

The Ashland Chamber & Travel Ashland’s Festival of Light— Celebrate 30 years of magical moments this winter as they flip the switch on more than one million holiday lights! Watch for Santa at 5 p.m. on November 25, as he makes his way from the Ashland Public Library to the Downtown Plaza in a choreographed procession that will lead to the Grand Illumination of Ashland. Caroling, entertainment on the plaza and a season full of festive activities awaits. Travelashland.com/FestivalOfLight

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will present, “It’s Christmas, Carol.” The play will open on November 23 and run through January 1, 2023. Osfashland.org

You can check the City of Ashland’s website for updates, ashland.or.us/IceRink