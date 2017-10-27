Opioid battle: New strategies, but no money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Trump administration is vowing to fight the opioid epidemic on all fronts following the president’s declaration of a public health emergency.
“We need to use every lawful tool we have and we intend to do so,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Sessions and other cabinet secretaries are promising training for doctors on how to handle legal prescription opioids.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are holding a strategy session as well.
The new tone and focus is a dramatic shift from the “war on drugs” of the 70s and 80s, when mostly minority addicts faced prosecution, not compassion.
Still, the White House strategy only reallocates existing money, leaving it up to Congress to find more funding to combat the epidemic.
