OR lawmakers considering gun sale bill

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to close a loophole in state and federal gun sale laws. House Bill 2543 would not allow a gun sale until approved through the state’s background check system. The bill would add Oregon to the growing list of states to make background checks more consistent.
Currently, state law requires people buying a gun to pass an OSP criminal background check. This typically happens in a few minutes, but can occasionally take much longer. If the dealer can’t get a result in three days, federal law allows the sale to proceed.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!