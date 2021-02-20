Home
OR lawmakers considering gun sale bill

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to close a loophole in state and federal gun sale laws. House Bill 2543 would not allow a gun sale until approved through the state’s background check system. The bill would add Oregon to the growing list of states to make background checks more consistent.

Currently, state law requires people buying a gun to pass an OSP criminal background check. This typically happens in a few minutes, but can occasionally take much longer. If the dealer can’t get a result in three days, federal law allows the sale to proceed.

