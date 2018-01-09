Orchard Hill Elementary closed due to water main break

MEDFORD, Ore. – A water main break in a fire system forced the closure of a local elementary school.
Early Tuesday morning, parents of Orchard Hill Elementary students were notified there would be no classes.
The maintenance director for the Phoenix-Talent School District said around 10:00 p.m. Monday night, water was spraying and puddling up from cracks in the school parking lot.
Excavators dug into the pavement to find the source of the break, with one worker saying they found a hole in a pipe that he thinks may have been leaking for some time.
Just before 3:00 p.m. officials announced they anticipate school would be in session Wednesday. They’ll send an automated message out to parents to update them on the situation.