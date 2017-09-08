Oregon Air National Guard deploying to Florida

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard is sending a team to Florida to assist with Hurricane Irma relief.
Members of the Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squad left Portland early Friday morning.
Some of the 15 Airmen deployed recently returned from Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.
Once in Florida, the Airmen will work on rescue missions and reestablishing air field that may have been damaged in the hurricane.
Three inflatable zodiac boats were transported with the team to aid in their operations.
