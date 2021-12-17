Oregon airports get $43 million in funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon airports are getting major funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the allocation of $43 million in federal funding for Oregon’s airports.

The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will be given over $3.7 million for key infrastructure needs. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend will get $1 million. The Grants Pass Airport and the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport will each receive $295,000. All other Southern Oregon airports will get between $159,000 and $110,000.

“Having safe and sustainable airports benefits Oregonians who want to stay connected to out-of-state loved ones and businesses that rely on the airways to expand economic opportunity,” Merkley said. “We passed this bipartisan infrastructure plan to address critical infrastructure concerns in the state, and I’m pleased this funding will upgrade our regional airport facilities to provide more safer and reliable travel for all Oregonians. I will continue to fight for resources that tackle infrastructure problems at the source, and I look forward to seeing more results as this bipartisan law goes into effect.”

“Oregonians flying during the holidays and year-round, along with small businesses statewide counting on reliable air service for their products both know the importance of secure and dependable airports everywhere in Oregon,” Wyden said. ”The bipartisan infrastructure plan I’m proud to have supported helps airports large and small in Oregon. And I’ll keep battling for Oregon to get our fair share of federal resources for these airports as well as for additional infrastructure needs in our state’s rural, urban and suburban communities.”