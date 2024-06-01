Oregon and California announce Doodle for Google finalists

Some West Coast finalists for the annual Doodle for Google contest have been announced.

For the contest, students had to create a doodle that depicted what their wish was for the next 25 years.

This doodle, submitted by Portland Middle schooler Inshara Sharee, depicts the wish for more female leaders.

The Oregon finalist says she hopes to someday see the first female U.S. President, more peace, equity, and equality.

Meanwhile California’s doodle finalist is 12-year-old Sophia Li from Orange County.

She says in 25 years she imagines her family eating dinner together still and full of love.

Vote for the Oregon or California doodle finalists before June 4.

The winner will get the chance to have their doodle featured on Google’s search page.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.