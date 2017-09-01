Oregon Appeals Court orders Rogue River couple to debark dogs

Rogue River, Ore. — An Oregon Appeals Court says a Rogue River couple must debark their dogs or move them to a different location.
It’s the result of more than two years of court battles.
The ruling came down after a neighbor filed a lawsuit for incessant barking of the dogs at liongate farm.
Court documents show the noise has been a public nuisance to neighbors since 2002.
The owners of the dogs claim there is a dense population of bear and cougar in the area and the dogs are needed to protect their sheep.
They also say they are located 13 miles out of town in an agricultural area.
Ryan Johnson with the Southern Oregon Humane Society says there are other methods to dealing with constant barking.
“Barking in a dog is a behavioral issue that can be addressed in a variety of other ways through behavioral modification primarily or training your dog,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the removal of vocal chords could have varying degrees of risk for the animals.
The court said instead of debarking the dogs, the farm could move them from the location.
Either way, the farm will also have to pay nearly 239,000 dollars to neighbors.