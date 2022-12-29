Oregon approves 14.8% rate increase for Pacific Power customers

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved a 14.8% rate increase for Pacific Power customers starting January 1, 2023.

According to the Oregon PUC, the rate increase is due to higher power costs resulting from market volatility and non-energy-related expenses, including wildfire risk mitigation.

The rate increase is reportedly largely driven by Pacific Power’s higher expected costs for purchasing and producing electricity in 2023, which are influenced by the higher cost of fuel and supply chain issues.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity. Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of these higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”

Pacific Power introduced a program providing discounts of 20-40% to support customers experiencing financial difficulties and offers various options to budget for energy expenses and improve energy efficiency.