Oregon Army National Guard assisting with Chetco Bar Fire

Near Brookings, Ore. — As of Thursday morning, the Chetco Bar Fire had scorched more than 102,000 acres about five miles northeast of Brookings.
Fire crews say they have areas lined, but the fire hasn’t reached it yet.
The governor activated 125 additional Oregon National Guard troops Wednesday evening.
The National Guard members activated aren’t on the front lines of the fire just yet.
Rather, they are assisting law enforcement.
“This fire has grown pretty big in the past week,” Lieutenant Emily Murazzo said. “We were able to hit the ground running and so really it just seems like a really good working oiled machine right now getting the firefighters out there to do the job that they need to do, and us assisting with the law enforcement agencies,” Lieutenant Murazzo said.
Lieutenant Emily Murazzo is the officer in charge of the Oregon Army National Guard Troops in Curry County.
She says National Guard teams are set up at checkpoints around the area to help Oregon State Police, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement.
“The community’s just come together. People have been very supportive. They’re rallying around this group that is out here fighting these fires and working really hard,” Lieutenant Murazzo said.
With the additional activation, there are now 400 Oregon National Guard members supporting firefighting efforts.
Lieutenant Murazzo says their goal is to deliver important information to the local community.
“Besides the fire burning, there’s other things that are happening. This is still a community and so we can assist them while they continue to assist the community,” Murazzo said.
At last check, the Chetco Bar Fire had burned seven homes, nearly two dozen outbuildings and 13 vehicles.