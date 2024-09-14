Oregon astronaut arrives at the International Space Station

An Oregonian just made his way to the International Space Station for the fourth time.

Silverton’s Don Pettit just arrived at the ISS Wednesday aboard a Soyuz Spacecraft which was also carrying two Russians.

The rocket launched successfully from a facility in Kazakhstan and docked with the ISS after orbiting the Earth twice.

This is Pettit’s fourth trip to the space station, but his first in 12 years.

His current trip is set to last for the next six months where he will be doing physics experiments among other duties.

