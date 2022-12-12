Oregon attorney general announces opioid settlement with Walgreens, CVS

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said CVS and Walgreens reached a national agreement to pay billions of dollars for the pharmacies’ involvement in the opioid epidemic.

CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion.

“Too many have died and too many families are broken by virtue of — plain and simple — corporate greed, and that includes pharmacies. Americans place their trust in their pharmacy, and certainly do not expect it to cause them harm,” added AG Rosenblum. “I appreciate that 100 percent of Oregon’s counties and cities signed onto our previous settlements with Johnson & Johnson and the three major opioid distributors. I hope they will sign onto these settlements, as well, in order to maximize how much Oregon can receive.”

Both CVS and Walgreens have also agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief, which will require them to monitor and report suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

This marks the third settlement with a national pharmacy chain in the last month, following a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in November.