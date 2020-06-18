Oregon authorities search for missing foster child

CORVALLIS, Ore. – State authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing foster child.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 12-year-old Nakhai Roberts ran away from a children’s care facility in Corvallis on June 7. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old boy who was also from the facility. They were reportedly seen headed eastbound toward Albany.
On June 13, the 16-year-old was found in Eugene and taken into custody. Roberts, however, remains missing. DHS believes he could be in danger.
There is reportedly reason to believe Roberts may still be in the Eugene-Springfield area.
Roberts is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 123 pounds.
Anyone with information about Roberts’ location is asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.