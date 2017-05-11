Oregon basketball players revive ailing teammate

Battleground, Ore. (KOIN/CNN Newsource) – It’s not easy to quickly pick out the player recovering from quadruple bypass surgery.
George Tierney is a high school basketball ref who climbs Mount Saint Helens and plays twice a week with the over the hill basketball team – until a couple weeks ago.
Teammate Jeremy Browning said, “Next thing I know I, hear this ‘boom’ and George is laying on the ground.”
His teammates called 911, but didn’t take a time out.
Some started CPR, others ran into the hall outside the gym at Chief Umtuch Middle School to grab the AED.
Rolan Dizon stepped up to use it to try and jump-start Tierney’s heart with an electric shock:
He said, “I never used it before, so I was nervous, scared. Followed what the AED told me, and I sure hoped the good Samaritan law would apply in this situation.”
Within two minutes, firefighters arrived and took over.
They later honored the players for their lifesaving moves:
Clark County firefighter Des Gomez said, “By acting and doing what you did that’s why we are here tonight you guys are heroes – lifesavers. What you did made a difference.”
This was the first time George was back at the school and able to thank some of the guys -whose smarts and speed won him more time with family and these longtime friends
Heart attack survivor George Tierney said, “I just thank god they did what they did or I would not be here otherwise.”
George plans on rejoining the “Over the Hill Gang” on the court in due time.
The Over the Hill Gang – still with plenty of hustle to keep their players in the game.