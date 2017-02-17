Home
Oregon bill would make Native American studies mandatory

Photo: Pixabay

Salem, Ore. — Learning about Native Americans could be more of a part of Oregon school curriculum.

A new bill would require students in Oregon to take a course relating to the Native American experience in the area.

That includes tribal history, culture, government and current events.

The Department of Education would be required to develop the curriculum.

If the bill passes, the course would be implemented next school year.

You can read the entire text of Senate Bill 13 (2017) here: https://legiscan.com/OR/text/SB13/2017

