Oregon brothers plead guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Author: Kyle Iboshi (KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Two brothers from Oregon pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of civil disorder and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Matthew Leland Klein, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder and a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both men, from Pendleton, will be sentenced on Nov. 15. According to federal prosecutors, the Oregon brothers traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After attending the rally, they went to the Capitol building and entered a restricted area. Court documents indicate Jonathanpeter Klein threw a piece of audio-visual equipment, hitting a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the helmet. The two brothers went into the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door, said prosecutors. After leaving the building, the brothers joined with a group of other rioters struggling against police to open the north door of the Capitol. After the crowd breached the door, Matthew Klein tried to obstruct police officers who were emerging from the building to disperse the rioters, prosecutors alleged. Matthew also used his flag to interfere with the officers who were attempting to secure the door. The FBI arrested the two brothers on March 23, 2021, in Oregon. Read the original article here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.