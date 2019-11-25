Oregon bulldog gets bionic leg

LAFAYETTE, Ore. (KGW) – A puppy in Oregon is getting a bionic leg for Christmas.
Willow is a one-year-old English bulldog who lives with her family in the city of Lafayette.
When Willow was born, she was stuck in the birth canal for 12 hours, causing deformities in her leg.
Her adopted family tried therapy and then surgery but her leg was beyond repair and had to be amputated.
Now, Willow will soon be able to live her best life thanks to a bulldog rescue called “Lily’s Pad.”
Kim & Andrew Audova are Willow’s owners. Kim said, “Now that I’ve done this; we’re hooked. We always have special needs dogs. It’s where our heart is.” Andrew added, “They make the best pets, without a doubt.”
Kim talked about how Lily’s Pad was able to help. “We have a very large family and it just wasn’t in our budget to do something like that,” she explained. “And then Rachel looked at me and said, ‘No, Lilly’s Pad Rescue would like to donate this as a gift for her.’ And I just thought, ‘Wow, this is incredible, absolutely incredible.'”
Kim said, “She’s a puppy. She needs to be able to run like a normal dog, and now with her prosthetic leg, this is going to be just to see her run for the first time.”
Lily’s Pad Rescue focuses on bulldogs born with spina bifida but it also takes in other dogs with special needs.
The rescue was founded by Rachel and Ken Davis and is named after their late bulldog, Lily Pad.