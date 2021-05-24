Oregon businesses, venues will be allowed to have ‘vaccinated sections’

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new protocols for “Low Risk” counties, which will allow for the option of creating “vaccinated sections” at venues, faith institutions and businesses.
The governor’s said the Oregon Health Authority will update COVID-19 health and safety protocols for low-risk counties to reflect the following changes:
- Vaccinated sections with no physical distancing or capacity limits will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and older who provide verification of their vaccination status.
- Businesses, venues, and faith institutions may require additional health and safety protocols in vaccinated sections, such as mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals.
- Because children ages 12-15 have only recently become eligible for vaccination, and children under 12 are not yet eligible, all children up to age 15 wearing a face covering will be permitted in vaccinated sections if accompanied by their fully vaccinated parent or guardian.
- Unvaccinated sections must adhere to all health and safety protocols, including the use of masks, physical distance, and capacity limits.
Governor Brown said the first indoor sports venue in Oregon set to debut a vaccinated section will be the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers play.
“When fans left the Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life. It is a testament to the way Oregonians have united to battle this virus and get vaccinated in large numbers that, this week, the Rip City faithful can return to give our Trail Blazers the legendary home court advantage they deserve. If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship.”
