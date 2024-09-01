Oregon Cabaret announces 40th season show lineup

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Cabaret Theatre is announcing its show lineup for the theatre’s 40th season which kicks off January 24, 2025.

According to the theatre, the season features three recent Broadway award-winners, a mysterious comedy, and a Cabaret original for the holiday season.

“This is the Cabaret’s 40th season and we wanted to honor that by making it something special, with three big, fresh-from-Broadway musicals to start the year. When Rick and I took over ten years ago, we were struck immediately by how important the Cabaret was to Southern Oregon and we were determined to make sure it endured not just into its 40th season, but well beyond that,” says Artistic Director Valerie Rachelle. “The long history of the Cabaret has been written by Jim Giancarlo and Craig Hudson, and many great artists over the years, and, hopefully, will continue to be written long after we’ve passed the torch to other capable hands many years from now.”

The 40th season includes:

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” runs from January 24 through March 30

“Waitress” runs from April 11 through June 15

“Disaster!” runs from June 27 through September 7

“Murder for Two” runs from September 19 through November 9

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” runs from November 21 through December 31

There are three types of subscriptions, a VIP which includes all five regular shows, a Matinee which includes all five shows at the matinee showtime, and a Mini which includes any three regular shows. Subscriptions go on sale September 2 and range from $120 to $179.

Individual show tickets start at $32.

To get more information, head the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.