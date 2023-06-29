Oregon Cave National Monument brings back special tours

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There’s some exciting news from the Oregon Caves National Monument. Three amazing tours are finally back after a pandemic absence.

The favorite “candlelight” tour is officially returning. It lets visitors tour through the cave with their own candle lantern on Fridays and Sundays, now running through Labor Day.

The kids and family tour is also back. That adventure allows families to work together to do science experiments as they explore the cave which is now open daily.

And finally, a three-hour off-trail tour has returned for Saturdays. It takes you into the depths of the cave where no other tour gets to go.

Reservations for the Oregon Caves can be made at http://www.recreation.gov.

