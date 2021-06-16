Home
Oregon Caves plans to reopen by end of June at limited capacity

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —The Oregon Caves plans to open back up by the end of June.

On Facebook, the National Monument and Preserve announced it will only be able to open at 20% capacity.

Tickets will be available first-come, first-serve.

You can buy them only at the Illinois Valley Visitor Center in Cave Junction.

No online reservations will be available this year.

