Oregon Caves propose increase in fees to cover new additions to the park

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve is proposing to ramp up its prices for new additions to the park.

The new fees will impact cave tours, camping, and off-trail tour admission.

The last uptick in prices happened in 2013.

The National Park Service says the new prices come from looking at similar tours and parks by the federal government and private sectors.

The agency takes into consideration the length and time of those tours.

“The park is proposing an increase of campsite fees and Cave Creek Campground to $20 a night, currently that is at $10,” said Oregon Caves Superintendent, Jeremy Curtis. “A proposed increase in cave tours is also being considered at the following rates: $20 for adults, currently $10. Child tickets would be $15, they are currently $7, and our off-trail tour that is currently $45 would go up to $65.”

Some of the projects in the works include fixing the park’s waterline, creating accessible campsites, new restrooms, and fixing its roads.

Approximately $3 million will be needed for the projects with outside source funding aiding the cost.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.