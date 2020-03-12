Oregon Cheese Festival postponed over coronavirus concerns

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Several large public events are already being cancelled in the coming days. One of the most anticipated festivals for Rogue Valley cheese lovers, is now postponed.
Organizers of the 16th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival are pushing back the event from the second weekend in March, to June 20th and 21st.
The change is over concerns about the new coronavirus. Despite planning several safety measures, President of Rogue Creamery David Gremmels says the current risk is just too great.
People with tickets can still use them in June. If they are unable to attend during that weekend, they can request a refund.
A smaller affair, the Cheese Makers Dinner, is this Friday and still taking place as scheduled.