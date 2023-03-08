Oregon Cheese Festival returns this weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The annual Oregon Cheese Festival returns to the Rogue Valley this weekend.

The largest cheese festival in the Pacific Northwest features cheese, wine, beer, and chocolate from all over the region.

You can find the fest at The Expo in Central Point.

It runs Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday’s event is for cheese lovers 21 and up while Sunday is for all ages.

General admission is $20 if you buy online ahead of time at http://www.oregoncheesefestival.com.