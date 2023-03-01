Oregon Chocolate Festival starts Friday in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Chocolate lovers are converging on Ashland this weekend to celebrate the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival.

The festival will have vendors from all over the West Coast at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

Visitors can sample from dozens of West Coast chocolate makers and even participate in a chocolate product competition as well.

Events include a chocolate maker’s wine dinner and a chocolate Sunday brunch. You can even book a chocolate escape package at the hotel.

The three-day event runs from Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 per person or $30 for a two-day pass. Kids 8 and under are free.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://www.oregonchocolatefestival.com.