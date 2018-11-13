Oregon Christmas tree heads to Washington, D.C.

SALEM, Ore. – A tree destined to grace the U.S. Capitol building is starting its cross-country journey from Oregon to Washington, D.C.
This year, an 80-foot-tall noble fir was carefully uprooted from the Willamette National Forest and placed on a custom truck. The tree will then be hauled on a route tracing the Oregon Trail in reverse, making stops along the way.
On November 13, the 35-year-old tree appeared in Salem, allowing Oregonians to view the tree before it continues on its way out-of-state.
The Bureau of Land Management said this is the second time in American history a tree from Oregon was chosen for the Capitol. The first was in 2002 when a Douglas fir from the Umpqua National Forest was selected.
If all goes well, this year’s tree will make its final stop of the “Find Your Trail” tour at Joint Base Andrews on November 24. It will then be installed for the duration of the holiday season in front of the U.S. Capitol building.
You can follow the tree’s journey here: https://www.trackthetree.com