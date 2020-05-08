Oregon churches file lawsuit against governor’s coronavirus restrictions

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Ten churches across Oregon have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown’s social distancing orders.
The group believes the order infringes on their religious freedom. Klamath Fall’s New Horizon Christian Fellowship is included in the suit.
The church has been following the stay-at-home orders for the past two months, using virtual services and social media to reach its congregation. However, the pastor believes it’s time to drop the order.
“It’s time to get back to church now. It’s time to come back together and do what God’s called us to do and that is to share the gospel and to teach his word from Genesis to Revelation,” said Pastor Mike Voight.
The church says it will continue to offer virtual services and wait to hear when it can open for in-person services again. Once people do start coming back, Voight says they’ll offer sanitary measures such as masks and continue to social distance as much as possible.
