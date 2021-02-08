Oregon Coast Aquarium receives $500k grant

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Coast Aquarium has received a $500,000 challenge grant from the Marcia H. Randall Foundation.
The aquarium says the grant money will be used to build an admissions annex, as well as remodel the aquarium’s entry, great hall and cafe.
The new construction will connect to an educational children’s play area.
The aquarium’s director of development, Molly Dumas, says the foundation will match all gifts and pledges made towards the construction costs from December 1st of last year to March 31st of this year.
“They [Marcia H. Randall Foundation] saw what we were doing. They’ve always cared about education and health, and of course, the ocean and the health of the ocean is important to Oregonians, so they could see how important it is to invest us and help make those improvements,” said Dumas.
Dumas says this money is going towards the 1st phase of 3.
The entire campaign costs around $18,000,000.
So far, $11,000,000 has been raised.
To learn more or donate, visit givetoaquarium.org.
