Oregon Coast Railriders come to Coquille

COQUILLE, Ore. – Coquille is now home to the Oregon Coast Railriders.

The new experience allows tourists and locals alike to enjoy the beauty of the valley, riding down the tracks on a rail-bike.

It’s a four-wheeled, four-seated, pedal-powered vehicle better known as a quadricycle.

The business started back in 2014 in northwest Oregon when a couple tested the railriders in the city of Joseph.

“People were running up and down the rails collecting data and trying out the Railrider and they’d always come back smiling and they’re just like ‘whoa if you did this commercially I’d paid for this.'” Oregon Coast Railrider Co-Founder Anita Melten said. “So that was like the test, and there was plenty of smiling and a lot of positive feedback.”

The business is celebrating a ribbon cutting on Friday at 2:15 p.m. off Highway 42.

The 12-mile trip in Coquille is a leisurely one lasting two hours with staff helping so you don’t have to pedal yourself the whole time.

Reservations are recommended at ocrailriders.com.

The season lasts from June through October 1st.

