Oregon college unveils pet-friendly dorms

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KATU) – This fall when students return to Linfield College, some will have their furry friends in tow. The school is now the first in Oregon to open a pet-friendly dorm.
Vice President of Housing Susan Hopp says the college has long allowed service animals on campus, so they wanted to try something new. That’s when they put together the proposal to welcome people’s pets from home.
Hopp said the dorm filled up quickly and they now have more than two dozen animals currently slated to move in this fall.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZeMkUn