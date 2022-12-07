Oregon commercial Dungeness crab season delayed again

NEWPORT, Ore. – The commercial Dungeness crab season is being delayed yet again entire Oregon Coast.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said testing continues to show crabs are too low in meat yield in some areas. Elevated domoic acid also was detected in some crabs.

This past November, the state targeted a delayed December 1st opening for the season so consumers could get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted.

On December 7, ODFW announced there would be at least one other delay.

More testing will occur in the coming weeks to determine if the season will open by December 31 or if further delays will be necessary.