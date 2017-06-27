Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced Oregon will be receiving over $19 million in Federal payments.
The Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program provides funds to help offset losses in property taxes for communities with non-taxable federal lands within their boundaries.
DOI data shows for the 2017 fiscal year, Jackson County will receive $951,998, Josephine County will receive $885,422 and Klamath County will receive $823,456.
Siskiyou County, California will benefit from a payment of $1,246417.
You can view a complete list of how much individual counties will receive HERE.