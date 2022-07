LANE COUNTY, Ore. – According to the CDC, a second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Oregon.

According to Lane County Public Health, the patient did not have a travel history to an area with known cases.

They also mentioned there are likely other cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reported the state’s first case nearly two weeks ago.

If you have an unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms, visit your health care provider or a public health clinic near you.