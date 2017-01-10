Oregon congressman plans on skipping Trump’s inauguration

Salem, Ore. — A politician representing Oregon’s 3rd congressional district says he won’t be going to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Congressman Earl Blumenauer announced on a Facebook post he will forgo the inauguration citing “unprecedented concern” by his constituents.
Congressman Blumenauer posted the following message on his Facebook page on Saturday:
“There is unprecedented concern by my constituents about the many threats posed by a Trump administration seeking to implement the President-elect’s policies on health, environment, nuclear weapons, and immigration, to name but a few.
I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear.
It is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th.”
Blumenauer represents around 680,000 Oregonians, mostly in Multnomah County. District 3 has been represented by the Democrat since 1996.