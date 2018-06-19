Oregon could see Bitcoin campaign donations

SALEM, Ore. – New elections rules could allow Oregonians to make campaign donations using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
On June 19, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson announced the proposed changes to election rules that will allow campaigns to accept the digital asset and payment systems commonly known as cryptocurrencies.
“Cryptocurrency is here to stay, and Oregon needs to adapt to that reality by allowing this new form of donating,” said Secretary Richardson. “Allowing cryptocurrency to be a part of our elections process is a new and innovative way to expand participation in Oregon elections.”
According to the secretary of state’s office, the draft rules “mirror the policy of the Federal Elections Commission by allowing contributions but not expenditures.”
A public hearing on the proposal will be held on July 23 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Elections Division at 255 Capitol St., Suite 501, Salem, OR 97310. Public comments can also be submitted to [email protected] until August 7 at 4 p.m.