Oregon could see Senate battle over cap-and-trade, climate bill in 2020 session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – The Oregon Legislative Session for 2020 started on Monday and when lawmakers get back to the Capitol, they could head toward another political breakdown over climate policy. Democrats are pushing another controversial bill to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Senate Republicans walked out and shut down the 2019 session to block a similar bill. What will happen this time? KATU talked to leaders from both parties about whether it’s possible to find common ground on “Cap and Trade.”
