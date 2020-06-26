Oregon county asks to join Governor Brown’s mask mandate

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. – Clatsop County leaders are asking Governor Kate Brown to make wearing a mask mandatory in public indoor spaces in their county.
On June 24 Governor Brown made it a requirement to wear face coverings while in indoor public spaces — such as grocery stores and other businesses — for the following counties: Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln.
The day after the mandate went into effect, Clatsop County requested to join in on the requirement. “The county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to seek approval to be included in the state policy,” County leaders said. “If approved, the state guidelines will apply to all five cities and the unincorporated area of the county.”
According to the county, residents and business owners have expressed concern that summer tourists coming into the area refuse to wear masks or maintain social distancing.
Clatsop County offered free masks to the public on June 25. They’ll do it again during a drive-up giveaway at Cannon Beach City Hall on Saturday, June 27 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
As of June 25, there have been 48 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clatsop County. 46 of them have since recovered.