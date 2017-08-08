Oregon couple built custom home to watch eclipse

Monmouth, Or.- An Oregon couple built their own home to get the best view for this summer’s solar eclipse.
Jon Brewster and his wife have been planning for nearly a lifetime for the August event.
“We’ve been planning for all these years to be ready for the big great American eclipse,” Brewster said.
In 2001, they built their house on a specific piece of land in order to be in line with the eclipse’s path. The house includes a high tech, 7-foot, domed telescope.
“We call it Mistletoe Observatory because it’s on Mistletoe Road,” said Brewster.
Brewster says he will share his passion with 100 friends on eclipse weekend.
