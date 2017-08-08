Home
Oregon couple built custom home to watch eclipse

Oregon couple built custom home to watch eclipse

News Regional U.S. & World , , , ,

Monmouth, Or.- An Oregon couple built their own home to get the best view for this summer’s solar eclipse.

Jon Brewster and his wife have been planning for nearly a lifetime for the August event.

“We’ve been planning for all these years to be ready for the big great American eclipse,” Brewster said.

In 2001, they built their house on a specific piece of land in order to be in line with the eclipse’s path. The house includes a high tech, 7-foot, domed telescope.

“We call it Mistletoe Observatory because it’s on Mistletoe Road,” said Brewster.

Brewster says he will share his passion with 100 friends on eclipse weekend.

Original article posted by KGW. Read more here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics