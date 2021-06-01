Oregon creeps toward 70% vaccination goal

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is getting closer to its COVID vaccination goal of 70%.
65.8% percent of eligible Oregonians have been vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s about 4.2% shy of what’s needed to start reopening the state.
Governor Kate Brown said once 70% of Oregonians 16 and older receive the first dose, most restrictions will be lifted statewide. However, the use of masks may still be required.
Individual counties can move to the Lower Risk category when 65% of their eligible population gets the vaccine.
Across the state, Jackson County has the highest number of people who still need to be vaccinated to reach the 65% goal at 27,061. It’s trailed by Douglas, Marion, Umatilla, Josephine, Linn, and Klamath Counties.
No Southern Oregon County is above a 55% vaccination rate.
For the most up to date vaccination reports, visit https://tabsoft.co/3vJjr3J