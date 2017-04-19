Oregon Democrat behind bill to amend presidential removal procedures

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Oregon politician has introduced legislation that would make it easier to remove a sitting U.S. president.
With Democrat concerns about President Donald Trump’s perceived behavior, Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) introduced a bill that would change presidential removal procedures should a president be determined mentally or emotionally unstable.
The bill would strengthen the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which transmits power to the vice president should a sitting president be deemed by legislators to be “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
The legislation would effectively empower former presidents and vice president, in coordination with the sitting vice president, to decide if a sitting president it fit for office.
Congressman Blumenauer said the current mechanism may not be effective if a president simply chose to fire all his Cabinet members. On top of this concern, he said the Cabinet would be inclined to support the president despite their own misgivings.
Rep. Blumenauer said in a statement, “When there are questions about the president’s ability to fulfill his or her constitutional responsibilities, it is in the country’s best interest to have a mechanism in place that works effectively.”
