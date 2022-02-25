Oregon Democrats announce $400M homelessness and affordable housing plan

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Democrats are proposing a $400 million package to address the state’s homelessness crisis.

The money is intended to go toward addressing immediate housing and community needs, building on investments, increasing the supply of affordable homes, and preventing displacement.

Of the $400 million, $165 is allocated directly to solutions like Project Turnkey 2.0, which converts hotels and other buildings into housing. $215 will go toward building and preserving affordable housing. Supporting homeownership will see $20 million.

More details about the $400 million investment can be found at https://bit.ly/3HfhelL

For the full press release from Oregon Democrats, visit https://bit.ly/3BYOi0b